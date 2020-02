Ohio’s Presidential Primary Election is less than three weeks away. Monday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that 149,736 absentee ballots have been requested by-mail or in-person and that 18,189 votes have been cast statewide.

Data was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office via an informal survey of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections.

In Fulton County, 311 absentee ballots have been requested, while 114 have been cast.