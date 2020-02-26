Wauseon woman pleads not guilty to 7 charges

A Wauseon woman charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide as part of a seven-count indictment pleaded not guilty to each count.

According to the indictment, filed Feb. 11, Amber L. Barnett, 19, of Leggett Street is accused of causing the death of Kevin McFarland, a first degree felony, sometime between Jan. 17-18, 2020. She was also charged with one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, for knowingly causing serious physical harm to Bobby Foster during the same time period.

The remaining charges include two counts of complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, fifth degree felonies; one count of complicity to commit aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth degree felony.

Barnett is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on $50,000 bond.

The indictment also accuses Barnett of obtaining, possessing or using a schedule I or schedule II controlled substance; knowingly selling or offering to sell said substance and preparing it for shipment, transport, delivery or distribution; and permitting a vehicle to be used for committing a felony drug abuse offense.

A pre-trial hearing is slated for March 31 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to court records. A jury trial has been scheduled for May 5.

Barnett’s court-appointed attorney, Chris Dreyer, did not return a request for comment. Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman declined comment.

