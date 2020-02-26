Nova Steel project expected to bring 100 jobs to Delta area

Nova Tube & Steel, which bought land in the Delta area last year, has officially announced plans to open a new pipe and tube production facility in northwest Ohio, according to the Regional Growth Partnership.

Nova Tube & Steel, LLC will install two new tube mills in Delta, expected to create about 100 new jobs and generate an estimated $5.7 million in new annual payroll. The new facility will produce hollow structural sections (HSS) and standard pipe. With headquarters in Montreal, Canada, Nova Steel will invest more than $70 million in the new facility.

“We are very excited to be back in the United States with a tube and pipe production facility,” said Scott Jones, Nova Steel CEO. “This strategic location in northwest Ohio will help us serve our existing customer base more effectively and allow us to grow our business geographically.”

The site purchased last year is on County Road H, near the rail line just east of State Route 109.

Nova Steel, founded in 1979, has grown into a diversified value added manufacturer of steel products with over 1,000 employees and 18 locations across North America. The company’s operations include pickling, slitting, leveling and pipe and tube production as well as manufactured steel products including industrial racking and heavy fabricated attachments such as front loaders and excavators. The company supplies numerous industries including automotive, construction, mining, rail, agriculture, transportation and the defense sector.

In selecting northwest Ohio for construction of the 250,000 square-foot plant, Jones pointed to several factors in the site decision. A primary advantage is northwest Ohio’s proximity to excellent steel coil supply. Other factors include transportation advantages such as direct rail access and the heavy load limits on highways between Ohio, Michigan and Canada. Jones also emphasized the availability of suitable “ready to build” land in Fulton County as a major feature.

Many regional partners worked collaboratively in moving this project forward, including JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership, Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, and Toledo Edison/First Energy.

“Nova Steel’s decision to choose Ohio for its new manufacturing facility brings an innovative company and more than 100 new jobs to Delta,” said Dana Saucier, JobsOhio vice president and head of economic development. “The new steel plant will utilize the latest in advanced manufacturing technology with Ohio talent to support growing demand in the North American market.”

A 1.527%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit was also awarded by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority for the project.

The company expressed gratitude to the local community and emphasized the coming opportunities for potential employees looking for careers which will offer both growth and stability. Ground breaking will take place by mid-year and the plant is expected to be fully operational in 2021.