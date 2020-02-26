Pettisville ag education March 2

Meeting 4 of the Pettisville Adult Agriculture Education Night Series will be held Monday, March 2, 7 p.m. at the Pettisville High School Ag Room.

Garth Ruff, Extension educator, will present “Livestock and Forage Hot Topics.” Learn about a variety of topics ranging from 2019 annual forage trials, “Fake Meat”, and consumer grocery trends.

This will be the final meeting for the year. Use Door 12 on the southwest corner.

All Pettisville Agricultural Education Adult meetings are open to anyone, regardless of school district. Questions can be directed to John Poulson at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org or at 419-446-2705.

Meeting cancellations are made on WMTR and WNDH, and by email notice.