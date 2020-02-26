SWCDs sponsor soil health workshop

The second Tri-County Soil Health Workshop, sponsored in part by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, will be held Friday, March 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Kissell Community Building, 509 N. Liberty St., in West Unity.

Presentations will include “Implementing Cover Crops & No-Till,” by Dr. Hans Kok, agricultural conservation consultant; “Climatic Trends & Impacts in the Great Lakes Region,” by Dr. Jeff Anderson, Michigan State University professor of meteorology and climatology; and “Using Data To Make On-Farm Decisions,” by Clint Nester, Nester Ag consultant.

The workshop is also sponsored by the Williams County SWCD and the Hillsdale, Mich., Conservation District.

The full-day workshop is $20 and includes lunch and refreshments. Register online at www.hillsdalecd.org or send payment and registration to the Williams SWCD, 1120 West High St., Bryan, Ohio 43506. Registrations must be received by March 9. Call 419-636-9395, ext. 3, for a registration form or more information.