OSU Extension offering sewing series

The Fulton County Ohio State University Extension Office will offer a Sewing Series on Mondays, March 9 and 23 and April 13, from 6-8:30 p.m. at 8770 State Hwy. 108 in Wauseon.

Each participant will complete a mini-quilt during the three-class series. Participants will learn about fabric, cutting, measuring, basic stitches, and how to assemble a quilt. The “You Can Quilt” 4-H project book will be used for this class, and completing the series is a start to a full 4-H project.

Participants must bring their own sewing machine. Each participant will receive a sewing kit including cloth and thread. Youth participants must be at least in the third grade and must bring an adult helper.

The cost per participant or adult/youth pair is $20.

For more information, call 419-337-9210, emailto rupp.26@osu.edu or message the Fulton County OSU Extension Facebook page.