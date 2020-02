A Wauseon man was sentenced Feb. 18 by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Rickey E. Hall, 45, previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, and ordered to pay all prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees and surrender his driver’s license for five years.