Swanton blood drive March 2

The American Red Cross will hold a bloodmobile Monday, March 2, noon-6 p.m., at Swanton American Legion Post #479, 200 S. Hallett Ave., in Swanton.

Eligible donors for whole blood have not donated since Jan. 6, and Double Red donors have not given since Nov. 11. All blood types are needed, especially the universal type O-negative. Walk-ins are welcome.

There is a shortage of donated blood due to illnesses and weather.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code: SWANTONCOMMUNITY. Or call Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Karen David at 419-826-4625.