County’s 4-H clubs seek members

Now is a good time to join 4-H in Fulton County.

Explore your way to a career path you are passionate about through 4-H. Ohio 4-H nurtures leadership, citizenship, and life skills in clubs, camps, and at in-school, after-school, and community activities. It’s where young people explore their interests, hone their talents, and excel to their highest potential.

In 4-H, you can make friends, have fun, and try new things with the help of caring adults.

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, enrolling over six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. In 2019, more than 155,000 young Ohioans participated in traditional 4-H clubs, camps, and school enrichment programs. 4-H youth are 1.9 times more likely to get good grades in school while 4-H alumni are 10% more likely to have a college degree than their non-alumni counterparts. In addition, nearly 23,000 Ohioans volunteered with Ohio 4-H. Last year, 967 youth were part of traditional 4-H clubs and 160 caring adults served as 4-H advisor volunteers in Fulton County.

Membership in a traditional 4-H club is open to youth who are at least eight years old and in the third grade or nine years old as of Jan. 1 to youth who are no older than 18 years old as of Jan 1. Youth age five and kindergarten through second grade may become “Cloverbuds,” who participate in non-competitive 4-H experiences at the club level. There are 36 4-H clubs in Fulton County, several of which offer a Cloverbud experience.

The core benefits of 4-H are the hands-on learning experiences for members, as well as the teamwork, leadership, and community service activities in which 4-H members “learn by doing” for their fellow members and their communities.

For more information on how to join 4-H call 419-337-9210 or visit fulton.osu.edu.