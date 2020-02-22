Fire leads to partial demo of Scottdel building

A fire at Scottdel in Swanton on Friday led to the partial demolition of one of the company’s buildings.

Shortly after returning to the Swanton Fire and Rescue Station from a prior incident a firefighter’s noticed black smoke coming from Scottdel Cushion Plant #4 at about 10:30 a.m., according to a statement from Chief Tony Schaffer. That building is behind the fire station, on Zeiter Way.

The on duty crew immediately responded and called for off-duty Swanton firefighters plus mutual aid fire departments to respond.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building for several hours. Later in the day, Klumm Brothers Demolition was brought in to bring down part of the building.

Approximately half of the structure was demolished in order to extinguish the fire. It is too early in the investigation and outcome process to determine if the remainder of the building will be demolished.

Firefighters were faced with many challenges throughout this incident, Schaffer said. Despite these challenges the fire was extinguished and all personnel involved returned safely. Fire crews cleared the scene at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A dollar amount relating to fire loss has not been determined.

“We would like to thank all of the fire departments, dispatchers, Fulton County EMA, Red Cross, Swanton Village officials, Scottdel officials, Klumm Brothers Demolition, and all others involved with mitigating this challenging fire in a professional and safe as possible manner,” he said.

Fire departments that responded included Delta, Metamora-Amboy, Whitehouse, Springfield Township, Waterville, Providence Township, Richfield Township, Monclova Township, Wauseon, Lyons-Royalton, Gorham-Fayette, Archbold, and the 180th Fighter Wing, according to the statement.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_IMG_7810.jpg Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Swanton Enterprise https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_IMG_7819.jpg Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Swanton Enterprise