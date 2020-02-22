Students advance in BPA contest

Forty-six Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter members recently placed in the top six among the several hundred area students competing in the regional contests held at the University of Toledo. Twenty-six of these winners have qualified for State BPA Skill Competition. Contest winners from Fulton County include – from left – Matthew Christiansen of Pettisville, Beyer Zachrich of Pettisville, Mason Kinsman of Archbold, John Blystone of Delta, and Josh Rodas of Archbold. Absent is Kyle Bowser of Evergreen. Zachrich, Kinsman, Blystone, and Bowser will compete at the state level in Columbus from March 12-13 for the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short.

