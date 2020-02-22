Six SHS students qualify for state BPA

Swanton regional BPA placers, from left, are Alexis Bergman, Olivia Bergman, Madison Walters, Madison Stout, Samantha Taylor, Cole Mortemore, Bruce Vidak, Brady Lemons, Alexia Westhoven, Mason Sullivan, Xavier Wiemken, Ean Comstock and Noah Reiter. Lemons, Walters, Comstock, Wiemken, Vidak and Sullivan will be competing at the Ohio State Business and Professionals of America contest March 12-13 for a chance to represent the state of Ohio at the national level this spring in Washington DC. Overall, Swanton students captured 17 awards.

Swanton regional BPA placers, from left, are Alexis Bergman, Olivia Bergman, Madison Walters, Madison Stout, Samantha Taylor, Cole Mortemore, Bruce Vidak, Brady Lemons, Alexia Westhoven, Mason Sullivan, Xavier Wiemken, Ean Comstock and Noah Reiter. Lemons, Walters, Comstock, Wiemken, Vidak and Sullivan will be competing at the Ohio State Business and Professionals of America contest March 12-13 for a chance to represent the state of Ohio at the national level this spring in Washington DC. Overall, Swanton students captured 17 awards. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Regional-BPA-2019-1.jpg Swanton regional BPA placers, from left, are Alexis Bergman, Olivia Bergman, Madison Walters, Madison Stout, Samantha Taylor, Cole Mortemore, Bruce Vidak, Brady Lemons, Alexia Westhoven, Mason Sullivan, Xavier Wiemken, Ean Comstock and Noah Reiter. Lemons, Walters, Comstock, Wiemken, Vidak and Sullivan will be competing at the Ohio State Business and Professionals of America contest March 12-13 for a chance to represent the state of Ohio at the national level this spring in Washington DC. Overall, Swanton students captured 17 awards. Submitted photo