Man arrested following incident at Evergreen schools

A Swanton man was taken into custody Friday following an incident at the Evergreen school complex.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious vehicle was observed driving around in the Evergreen Middle/High School parking lot in the morning. The subject, Keith Seeman, of Swanton was identified by a teacher and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy that is assigned to Evergreen schools.

Investigation continued throughout the day.

Authorities reported that Seeman then returned to the school and entered the school building at the end of the school day. Seeman then left the school building and the school resource officer investigated the entry into the building to ensure that all staff and students were safe.

Seeman began to flee the school and struck a vehicle in the parking lot of the school, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was stopped a short time later by the Swanton Police Department after a broadcast was issued by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Seeman was taken into custody by the Swanton Police Department and sheriff’s office and then transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Investigation into the matter continues.