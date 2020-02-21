Rupp Furniture to close; owner hints at new venture

A prominent Archbold business for 112 years is in the process of closing permanently, but the owners hint at a future business venture in the community.

Rupp Furniture, at 203 N. Defiance St., is conducting a sale for preferred customers to liquidate its merchandise, owner Jason King said last week. The store will close when all of the furniture has been purchased.

A letter to customers stated, in part, “It is with a heavy heart that after 112 years of serving the good people of Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and beyond with their premier furnishing needs we have made the difficult decision to close…”

First opened in 1908, Rupp Furniture was purchased by King and his wife, Carrie, in 2017. King said the business has been successful but would not disclose why the store is closing. He added, “We’re not leaving the building idle, let’s just say that.”

King, also the owner of King’s Sleep Shop and Home Furnishings in West Unity and Fremont, Ind., said although Rupp Furniture is closing he and his wife are currently pursuing other opportunities, but declined to elaborate.

“Obviously, there’s sadness and joy at the same time,” he said. “As the community will find out later, it will be wonderful for the community in the future.”

Archbold Mayor Brad Grime said Rupp Furniture had long ago become a staple of the village’s downtown scene. “They maintained a strong presence in the retail market, and that’s very important,” he said. “Obviously, we’re very disappointed, but by the same token, that’s business.”

Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rhonda Leininger said Rupp Furniture has been a jewel in the village. “What an amazing run that the Rupp family has had with this store,” she said. “We look forward to the future of the Rupp Furniture building and what it will have to offer to the community.”

King, a veteran of the furniture business for more than 20 years, said closing the store is bittersweet. “We’re sad to see an era end, but there’s always positives that come out of change. And we’re here to help all the customers that have been loyal in the past to furnish their homes.”

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

