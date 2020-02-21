Program on senior scams planned

The Fulton County Senior Center will host a program Tuesday, April 14 about current senior scams from the Consumer Protections Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office. Ryan Lippe will present information on the most current scams targeting the senior citizen population.

The presentation will be held at the Senior Center’s main location of 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon, at 11 a.m. Seniors are encouraged to stay for lunch following this program for a suggested $2 donation or meal ticket.

Please RSVP for lunch 24 hours in advance by calling 419-337-9299.