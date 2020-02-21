Sauder Village hosting Toledo Symphony

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra will present an evening concert at Sauder Village in Founder’s Hall on Thursday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m.

The Black Swamp Arts Council is once again partnering with Sauder Village to co-host this year’s performance.

“It is always an incredible honor for us to welcome The Toledo Symphony Orchestra to Sauder Village,” said Kim Krieger, Sauder Village media relations.

Conductor Alain Trudel, music director of the Toledo Symphony, will lead the evening performance. Trudel is also music director of l’Orchestre Symphonique de Laval, principal youth and family conductor of the National Arts Centre Orchestra, principal guest conductor of the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra, and was the CBC Radio Orchestra conductor. He is also a respected composer with performances across America and in Asia, and the recipient of numerous awards including the Virginia Parker, Charles Cros (France), Opus prize, and Heinz Unger prizes.

This is the 18th year for the Black Swamp Arts Council to co-host this event with non-profit Sauder Village. The 2020 concert is also underwritten by Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Parkview Physicians Group, and Archbold Furniture Co.

Complimentary tickets are available to students from local schools to attend the performance. For information, stop by the Sauder Village Welcome Center office or call 800-590-9755.

Concert tickets may be purchased in advance by calling the above number or stopping by the Welcome Center. All general admission tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

The Toledo Symphony Patron Package is available for $50 per ticket. The Patron Package includes the best seats in Founder’s Hall for the concert, a delicious buffet dinner at the Barn Restaurant, and the donation of a general admission student ticket to be given to a community student.

For more information about the Patron Package contact Deb Ridgway at deb.ridgway@saudervillage.org or call 800-590-9755.