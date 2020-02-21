Posted on by

Early voting begins for primary election


Staff Report

Early voting for the March 17 primary election is now underway in Fulton County and around the State of Ohio.

From Feb. 19 to March 6, early in-person voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday. On Saturday, March 7 voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From March 9-13, in-person voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be in-person voting Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15 from 1-5 p.m., and Monday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early in-person voting in Fulton County is held at the Board of Elections, 135 Courthouse Plaza in Wauseon.

Ohioans can also vote absentee by mail. Those who would like a mail-in absentee ballot can find an application at www.fultoncountyoh.com/1058/Board-of-Elections.

