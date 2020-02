Red Rambler Coffees and Ramblin Red’s Brewing in Wauseon are under new ownership.

Since Jan. 27, the location at 1493 N. Shoop Ave. have been operated by Brooke and Brent Shea. The former owners, Jo and Mel Michelson, opened Red Rambler Coffees in December of 2003. They have assisted the Sheas during the transition of ownership.