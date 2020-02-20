Locals earn college honors

The following individuals have recently been honored by their respective college or university.
Miami University: President’s List – Cameron Collins, Archbold; Eden Eisel, Metamora; Olivia LeRoux, Swanton. Graduate – Austin Rill, Swanton, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Health degree, majoring in Sport Leadership and Management.
Ashland University: Cameron Short, Archbold, member of Alexander Hamilton Society.
Grand Valley State University: Dean’s List – Leah Hall, Madison Myers, Archbold.
University of Findlay: Dean’s List – Lynnsey Crouch, Wauseon; Garrett Michalkiewicz, Swanton.
Ohio University: Dean’s List – Justin Freestone, Wauseon.