Delta under boil advisory

Water pressure has been restored in the Village of Delta following a water main break Tuesday that has caused a boil advisory.

Dave Daniel, village water superintendent, said the water plant was alerted about 4:20 p.m. to a sharp drop in pressure throughout the system. Village police helped to locate a burst 12-inch water main on Helvetia Street, which flooded the area and caused a nearby water tower to drain.

Daniel said water pressure has since been restored, and the water tower has been refilled to its normal level. However, Wednesday morning water plant personnel were attaching notices to homes advising residents to boil water before usage. Daniel said the boil advisory will likely continue until at least Friday to allow water plant personnel to and collect analyze water samples for safety.

He said the water main break may have been due to cold weather conditions and the age of the burst pipe.

“We’ve had some cold snaps. It’s a typical thing,” he said.

For more information, contact the Water Department at 419-822-4143.