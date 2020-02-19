ADAMhs Board allocates funds to school districts

The Four County ADAMhs Board approved an agreement allocating some $322,284 in state prevention funds to all 23 public school districts in the four county area at its February meeting on Thursday.

The funds are a one-time grant coordinated by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Ohio Department of Education. The funds are to be used to address a health need that each school district identifies based on an assessment developed by the state.

Once the school district identifies its health-related concern and submits an application to the Four County ADAMhs Board requesting the funds, the ADAMhs Board will release the money.

Each district’s allocation is largely based on its student enrollment.

The districts will receive the following amount of money.

Defiance County: Ayersville, $10,797; Central Local, $12,892; Defiance, $27,176; Hicksville, $12,432; and Northeastern Local, $14,067.

Fulton County: Archbold, $16,409; Evergreen, $15,723; Fayette, $8,070; Pettisville, $9,702; Pike-Delta-York, $16,272; Swanton, $16,027; and Wauseon, $21,842.

Henry County: Holgate, $8,672; Liberty Center, $14,468; Napoleon, $22,603; and Patrick Henry, $12,568.

Williams County: Bryan, $22,635; Edgerton, $10,114; Edon, $9,252; Millcreek West Unity, $9,507; Montpelier, $13,041; North Central, $9,918; and Stryker, $8,097.

The board also approved contracts with two organizations.

SARAH’s House of Defiance County will receive $10,000 for the rest of the current fiscal year.

A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health’s current contract was increased by $86,426 with crisis flex funding from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The money will primarily

be used to fund a client navigator position that would focus on clients who are often show up in hospital emergency rooms in a mental health crisis.

The navigator would help coordinate the client’s service following the crisis intervention to assure that follow-up provider appointments are kept and the client engages in on-going care. The navigator would also help link the client with other services that may be needed, such as support groups and community assistance for non-mental health needs.

Matt Rizzo, president and CEO of A Renewed Mind, explained the goal of the client navigator is to improve and stabilize the client’s mental health and thereby reduce the frequency of mental health crisis situations.

He added that some of the money will likely be spent to increase the crisis care work force by offering financial incentives such as a shift differential for persons who work the third shift and sign on bonuses for new employees.

Connie Planson, CEO of Maumee Valley Guidance Center, reported that the agency’s Napoleon office will move to 1325 Woodlawn Ave. on February 19.

Board CEO Rob Giesige reported that ADAMhs Board representatives and Tanya Brunner with the Defiance County veteran affairs office will attend a veterans and mental health conference next month in Columbus. It will focus on enhancing the coordination across systems to improve access to mental health services for veterans, military service members and their families.

He added that the next Crisis Academy conference in Columbus will discuss the integration of peer supporters as part of mental health crisis intervention.

At the end of the meeting, board members went into executive session for an update on the opioid litigation that was provided by an attorney with the law firm that is representing the Four County ADAMhs Board along with many other governmental entities and behavioral health providers across Ohio.