Pettisville FCCLA gets traffic safety grant

Pettisville Local Schools’ Family, Career and Community Leaders of America have received a Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety (F.A.C.T.S) grant to educate students about safe driving skills through the school year.

Sarah Rupp, whose family the student organization “adopted” this year, spoke to the school district’s FCCLA chapter on Feb. 7. Rupp was a first grade teacher at West Unity Elementary School on April 7, 2017, when her husband, Timothy “TJ” Rupp, Evergreen High School athletic director, died in a car accident. The accident occurred on Sarah Rupp’s birthday and while pregnant with their son, Henry.

The chapter members bonded with Rupp and her family, celebrating her son Brantley’s fifth birthday with a party and gifts and providing Christmas gifts to the family. Rupp spoke to the chapter Jan. 31, discussing her life prior to, the day of, and following the accident, and about the process of grieving. She shared pictures of her sons and her late husband, saying, “This is who I live for.”

Rupp also gave the 35 students attending the event time to share personal stories about people they love who have passed away.

In December, as part of the F.A.C.T.S grant, Tracy Zuver, Fulton County Clerk of Courts and retired Fulton County deputy sheriff, spoke to Pettisville junior high and high school students about traffic accidents. He shared stories and videos about tragic accidents involving teens, emphasizing that most teen accidents are caused by distracted driving, such as texting while driving.

As part of the program, Rachel Kinsman, Fulton County Health Department educator, brought a car simulator for students to drive.