Raise a glass for ‘Cheers for Charity’

It’s a night of food, drink, and entertainment, and an opportunity to contribute to the continued well-being of Fulton County residents.

The United Way of Fulton County will hold its 9th Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 22, to benefit help organizations throughout the county. The business casual event opens at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post #373, 5939 State Highway 109, in Delta, and goes until 10 p.m.

The wine and beer tasting event costs $40 per person or $330 for a reserved table for eight people that includes a bottle of wine. Tickets will include five tastings, a catered dinner featuring chicken and Swiss steak, and acoustic entertainment from 7-10 p.m. by Findlay musician Lee Warren.

Guests can participate in a live auction during the evening with auctioneer Jacob Ramos. Items include a sled-mounted Labatt’s cooler, University of Michigan football tickets, a filled Yeti cooler, a bucket of Ohio State University merchandise, a Sauder Village camping package, and a Sauder Heritage Inn package.

There will also be a Chinese auction, and a silent auction featuring such items as Mud Hens baseball and University of Toledo basketball tickets and a wine basket.

“There will be some great finds. The more we raise, the more good we can do in the community,” said Gina Saaf, United Way of Fulton County executive director.

All auction items are locally donated. “The community just does a fantastic job of stepping up for us,” Saaf said.

Guests can also indulge in a wine pull, a 50/50 raffle, and a lottery tree.

Cheers for Charity drew 175 attendees last year, and Saaf is hoping for at least the same amount this year. “It’s been kind of steadily growing over time,” she said.

Proceeds from last year’s event totaled about $9,000, well within the anticipated annual amount of $8,000-$10,000. Proceeds are placed in the United Way’s general fund to benefit 20 area programs such as Red Cross disaster services, Hands of Grace transportation services, Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s financial empowerment program.

The list also includes internal United Way programs such as Imagination Library, Cancer Care, and Crunch Out Obesity.

United Way received $225,000 in 2019 through private and public donations and through a joint program with Fulton County Job and Family Services. The organization’s official fundraising campaign is held August through December each year.

“Last year was a little bit of a struggle, so we’re hoping this year is better for us. It’s a very competitive process anymore for donations,” Saaf said. “We’re hoping this event kicks us off to a positive year.”

To reserve tickets, call 419-337-9606.

