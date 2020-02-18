WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 5
7:40 a.m., E. Linfoot Street at Wood Street, disabled vehicle.
12:48 p.m., 1172 Apache Drive, open burn.
3:02 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
7:01 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious person.
Thursday, Feb. 6
1:34 a.m., 682 E. Elm St., 911 hang-up.
7:09 a.m., 134 Lawrence Ave., 911 hang-up.
12:02 p.m., 229 N. Fulton St., Tomahawk Printing, accident with property damage.
1 p.m., 237 Darlene Drive, identity theft.
1:34 p.m., 701 Burr Road #16, civil matter.
2:25 p.m., E. Elm Street at N. Fulton Street, accident with property damage.
7:41 p.m., 831 Burr Road, rape.
9:51 p.m., 304 W. Elm St., suicidal threats.
Friday, Feb. 7
1:03 a.m., 320 Sycamore St., fire.
5:01 a.m., 206 E. Leggett St., suspicious activity.
2:16 p.m., 314 Vine St., check on welfare.
4:10 p.m., 288 E. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.
4:13 p.m., 1130 N. Shoop Ave., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, injury accident.
5:06 p.m., 412 E. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.
5:37 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #32, vandalism.
6:01 p.m., W. Leggett Street, dog bite.
9:23 p.m., 339 Barbara Drive, hit-skip accident.
10:01 p.m., 200 block W. Elm Street, intoxicated subject.
10:09 p.m., 247 Monroe St., domestic violence.
10:42 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1100, suspicious person.
Saturday, Feb. 8
12:57 a.m., 529 Cherry St., 911 hang-up.
2:47 a.m., 428 E. Chestnut St., domestic violence.
9:31 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of larceny.
11:05 a.m., E. Chestnut Street at S. Fulton Street, accident with property damage.
3:59 p.m., 406 E. Oak St., identity theft.
4:11 p.m., 730 Fairway Court, 911 hang-up.
Sunday, Feb. 9
12:13 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #108, loud noise.
1:02 a.m., 800 block W. Elm Street, investigate complaint.
1:18 a.m., 603 Burr Road, 911 hang-up.
1:46 a.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, intoxicated subject.
8:22 a.m., 14514 County Road C, Wauseon Water Treatment Plant, disabled vehicle.
2:52 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, animal call.
11:05 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #506, assault.
Monday, Feb. 10
8:32 a.m., 317 N. Fulton St., Huntington Bank, accident with property damage.
9:45 a.m., 438 W. Elm St., larceny.
2:27 p.m., 615 Ottokee St., check on welfare.
5:12 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of lost wallet.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
9:30 a.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Wash, larceny.
2:19 p.m., 429 Indian Road, domestic violence.
2:56 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #906, odor of marijuana.
6:37 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
9:33 p.m., 136 Cherry St., suspicious person.
11:27 p.m., 429 Robert Drive, 911 hang-up.