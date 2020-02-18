WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 5

7:40 a.m., E. Linfoot Street at Wood Street, disabled vehicle.

12:48 p.m., 1172 Apache Drive, open burn.

3:02 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

7:01 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious person.

Thursday, Feb. 6

1:34 a.m., 682 E. Elm St., 911 hang-up.

7:09 a.m., 134 Lawrence Ave., 911 hang-up.

12:02 p.m., 229 N. Fulton St., Tomahawk Printing, accident with property damage.

1 p.m., 237 Darlene Drive, identity theft.

1:34 p.m., 701 Burr Road #16, civil matter.

2:25 p.m., E. Elm Street at N. Fulton Street, accident with property damage.

7:41 p.m., 831 Burr Road, rape.

9:51 p.m., 304 W. Elm St., suicidal threats.

Friday, Feb. 7

1:03 a.m., 320 Sycamore St., fire.

5:01 a.m., 206 E. Leggett St., suspicious activity.

2:16 p.m., 314 Vine St., check on welfare.

4:10 p.m., 288 E. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.

4:13 p.m., 1130 N. Shoop Ave., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, injury accident.

5:06 p.m., 412 E. Chestnut St., 911 hang-up.

5:37 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #32, vandalism.

6:01 p.m., W. Leggett Street, dog bite.

9:23 p.m., 339 Barbara Drive, hit-skip accident.

10:01 p.m., 200 block W. Elm Street, intoxicated subject.

10:09 p.m., 247 Monroe St., domestic violence.

10:42 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1100, suspicious person.

Saturday, Feb. 8

12:57 a.m., 529 Cherry St., 911 hang-up.

2:47 a.m., 428 E. Chestnut St., domestic violence.

9:31 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of larceny.

11:05 a.m., E. Chestnut Street at S. Fulton Street, accident with property damage.

3:59 p.m., 406 E. Oak St., identity theft.

4:11 p.m., 730 Fairway Court, 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Feb. 9

12:13 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #108, loud noise.

1:02 a.m., 800 block W. Elm Street, investigate complaint.

1:18 a.m., 603 Burr Road, 911 hang-up.

1:46 a.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, intoxicated subject.

8:22 a.m., 14514 County Road C, Wauseon Water Treatment Plant, disabled vehicle.

2:52 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, animal call.

11:05 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #506, assault.

Monday, Feb. 10

8:32 a.m., 317 N. Fulton St., Huntington Bank, accident with property damage.

9:45 a.m., 438 W. Elm St., larceny.

2:27 p.m., 615 Ottokee St., check on welfare.

5:12 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of lost wallet.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

9:30 a.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Wash, larceny.

2:19 p.m., 429 Indian Road, domestic violence.

2:56 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #906, odor of marijuana.

6:37 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

9:33 p.m., 136 Cherry St., suspicious person.

11:27 p.m., 429 Robert Drive, 911 hang-up.