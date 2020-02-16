Veterans’ seminar to discuss benefits

The Fulton County Veterans Commission will host a luncheon seminar on VA health care benefits Wednesday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at American Legion Post #479 in Swanton.

Representatives from the VA Ann Arbor Medical Health Care System (VAAAHS) will attend to present and answer questions on a wide range of topics related to veterans health care. Included in this year’s seminar is Mary Gorman, registered nurse, and the group practice manager for Community Health Care VAAAHS.

“I’m looking to get the veterans and their families familiar with the many areas of VA health care, but more importantly that we are here for them, to help guide and advocate for them. They don’t have to go it alone,” said Tim Meyer, outreach specialist with the Fulton County Veterans Service Office.

Meyer added that the program “is an essential tool in getting veterans the health care they need, when going to a VA facility is either impractical or the service needed is not provided by the VA. Things like getting approval by the VA before a veteran receives care from a community provider, emergency treatments, going to urgent care, ambulance rides – these all have certain requirements the veteran and their families need to know about.”

The seminar will address money concerns, wait times in receiving payment from the VA, and dealing with billing and reimbursements, among other topics.

For more information or to make reservations, call 419-337-9266.