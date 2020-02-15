Wauseon native wins writing award

Wauseon native Storm Humbert is among 12 writers to be honored April 3 at the 36th Annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards in Hollywood, Calif.

Currently a technical legal writer in Ann Arbor, Mich., Humbert is also a slush reader – or first reader – for Clarkesworld Magazine, an online fantasy and science fiction publication. He earned a Master’s in Fine Art degree from Temple University, where he also taught creative writing. His work has appeared in Andromeda Spaceways Inflight Magazine, Apex Magazine, and Interzone, among others.

The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by Hubbard in 1983. The 428 past winners of the writing contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories, and have produced 32 New York Times bestsellers that have sold over 60 million copies.