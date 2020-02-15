Public invited to Findlay forum with candidates for U.S. House

FINDLAY — Three Democratic candidates are vying for the chance to represent Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District in Congress.

In Ohio’s primary on March 17, Democratic voters will choose one of these candidates to run for the seat currently held by Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, in the U.S. House. The counties in District 5 are Wood, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams, Wyandot and parts of Mercer, Lucas and Ottawa.

On Sunday, the public is invited to a town hall forum to hear what these candidates have to say. The forum is free and open to the public. It will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Findlay Social, 330 S. Blanchard St. The Social is ADA accessible.

The forum will include opening and closing statements, curated and audience questions, rebuttals and follow-ups. People can submit questions to the candidates in advance of the event to ahead.oh@gmail.com.

The forum is co-sponsored by Allen and Hardin for Election Action and Democracy (AHEAD), the Hancock County Democrats, the Hardin County Democratic Party, and District 5 Indivisible Ohio. The event will be moderated by AHEAD treasurer Sheila Coressel.

“As citizens, our representative is our voice in government,” said AHEAD member Maya Fischhoff. “This forum is a chance for us to hear how candidates would represent us and to share our ideas and concerns.”

The Democratic candidates for District 5 are M. Xavier Carrigan, Gene Redinger and Nick Rubando. A brief description of each is below:

• Bowling Green native Carrigan seeks to align his campaign to represent Ohio’s 5th Congressional District with that of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Carrigan’s platform is centered on six issues: combating climate change, healthcare reform, post-secondary/higher education reform, the rights of the individual, removing the influence of money in the American political system through a constitutional amendment, and support for the creation and growth of worker co-ops.

• Redinger describes himself as “an ethical computer hacker” show can guide the way into the information era. His primary issues are climate change, healthcare,and labor. He believes in a more transparent democracy.

• Rubando is a young, working-class Democrat who believes in expanding affordable healthcare, protecting the environment and getting corporate money out of politics. He’s also concerned about health insurance, minimum wage and social and environmental justice. He believes Ohio’s 5th District needs engaged representation and proactive problem solving. For more information, visit nickrubando.com.