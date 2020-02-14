NSCC, Purdue sign agreement

Northwest State Community College (NSCC) and Purdue University Fort Wayne have signed an articulation agreement that will allow students to transfer credits from an Associate of Applied Science degree at NSCC into a Bachelor of Applied Science degree at PFW.

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson participated in the signing, along with PFW Executive Director of General Studies, La Tishia Horrell.

Per the articulation agreement between the two schools, students must meet the admission and graduation requirements for both NSCC and Purdue University Fort Wayne. The two-state articulation is not uncommon for institutes of higher learning, and is particularly advantageous for community colleges like NSCC given its proximity to the Indiana and Michigan borders.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our relationships with the four-year partners that our students rely on. It’s important that we provide clear pathways for our students to make it as easy as possible to complete both their two and four-year degrees,” Dr. Thomson said.

Horrell added, “This exciting partnership is yet another example of how Purdue University Fort Wayne strives to make completing a bachelor’s degree more convenient for our students. A Purdue degree, and the excellent education that accompanies it, is now accessible without the need to relocate.”