Pettisville FFA scores in contests

The Pettisville FFA chapter was busy and productive in January.

Several members sent applications to the district evaluation on Jan. 29. The three officer books all got gold ratings and perfect scores. The books were completed by Andrew Hulbert, reporter; Kearsten Zuver, secretary; and Carson Bennett, treasurer. The treasurer’s book placed first in district competition; the reporter’s book tied for first place, and the secretary’s book placed fourth.

Two state FFA degree applications, Ava Hoylman and Matthew Rupp, will be advancing to state evaluation. Jessica McWatters is advancing to state evaluation for her proficiency in Agriscience Research – Animal Systems and her Star in Agriscience application. Elizabeth Beck and Madeleine Wixom both advance to state evaluation with a proficiency application; Beck’s area is Diversified Livestock, and Wixom is in Wildlife Management. Elizabeth Beck, Grethen Lee, Brandi Schintkey, and Madeleine Wixom all submitted the American FFA degree application.

On Jan. 30, six Pettisville FFA members competed at the Fulton County FFA public speaking contest.

Kearsten Zuver competed in extemporaneous speaking and placed third. Clark Bartoe Jr. and Luke VanDenBerghe performed in the FFA Creed Speaking contest, in which Luke placed third and Clark placed fourth. Clara Damman placed first and Emma Salmi placed third in the beginning prepared speech contest. Ava Hoylman placed first in the advanced prepared speech contest. Only the top two from each contest can move on to districts.

“I thought that the public speaking contest was a really good experience. It pushed me way out of my comfort zone, and I am excited that I get to compete at districts,” Ava Hoylman said.