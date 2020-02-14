Wauseon woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter

A Wauseon woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in a seven-count indictment issued by a Fulton County grand jury.

According to the indictment, filed Feb. 11 by Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman and forwarded to Common Pleas Court, Amber L. Barnett, 19, of Leggett Street is accused of causing the death of Kevin McFarland, a first degree felony, sometime between Jan. 17-18, 2020. She was also charged with one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, for knowingly causing serious physical harm to Bobby Foster during the same time period.

The remaining charges include two counts of complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, fifth degree felonies; one count of complicity to commit aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth degree felony.

The indictment also accuses Barnett of obtaining, possessing or using a schedule I or schedule II controlled substance; knowingly selling or offering to sell said substance and preparing it for shipment, transport, delivery or distribution; and permitting a vehicle to be used for committing a felony drug abuse offense.

Barnett made an initial court appearance on Friday.