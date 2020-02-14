Grand jury indicts nine people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Miracle A. Hill, 26, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine. On or about Aug. 2, 2019, he allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine.

Tyvel D. Banks, 25, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine. On or about Aug. 2, 2019, he allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine.

Kaela D. Ickes, 29, of Bryan was indicted on one count of theft and one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Jan. 17, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine and allegedly stole property from a Wauseon business.

John H. Beach, 25, of Fayette was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Jan. 17, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Christopher A. Stein, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on one count of burglary, one count of breaking and entering, one count of theft of drugs, one count of theft from a person in a protected class, and one count of safecracking. On or about Nov. 24, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and allegedly stole a dangerous drug and other items from an elderly person. He also allegedly entered or tampered with a safe, strong box or vault.

Colton C. Blanton, 20, of Wauseon indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana and one count of corrupting another with drugs. On or about Nov. 1, 2019, he allegedly sold or offered to sell marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile. He also allegedly furnished a controlled substance to a juvenile.

Eric J. Coopman, 45, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Jan. 31, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Andy L. Smart, 19, of Swanton was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Feb. 3, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Pedro Perez, 32, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of vandalism. On or about Feb. 2, 2020, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to property owned by a governmental entity.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.