Swanton man sentenced for attempted B&E

A Swanton man was sentenced Feb. 11 in Fulton County Common Pleas court for attempted breaking and entering.

Jacob L. Wadman, 27, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge. According to Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Wadman had attempted to trespass in an unoccupied structure in Swanton with purpose to commit a theft offense.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Wadman to one year of community control, and ordered him to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Group; and obtain a GED. He received credit for six days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Failure to comply could result in serving 180 days in jail.