COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Donald Weber, Delta, vs. Penny L. Weber, Delta, termination of marriage without children.

Richard W. Young, Wauseon, vs. Jill A. Young, Wauseon, termination of marriage without children.

Lee R. Grime, Delta, vs. Auto Owners Insurance Co., Lansing, Mich., other civil.

Union Home Mortgage Corp., Sylvania, Ohio, vs. Ryan D. Lowe, Metamora, foreclosure.

Robin R. Mason, Fayette, vs. Wauseon Firemen’s Association Inc., Wauseon, other civil.

Leslie K. Gype, Fayette, vs. Tabb J. Gype, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

American Express, Independence, Ohio, vs. Chad Hoffman, Swanton, other civil.

Quicken Loans Inc., Detroit, Mich., vs. Unknown heirs devisees of Dawn Shrader, address unknown, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Dean F. Nofziger, Archbold, right of way, $195.

Travis J. Vaculik, Metamora, speed, $195.

Kyle M. Hurd, Defiance, speed, $193.

Summer S. Hardin, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Bridget A. Baker, Fayette, disorderly conduct, $183 plus costs.

Nicholas L. Hartrick, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $193.

Donald L. Kendall III, Bryan, stop sign, no driver’s license, $433.

Shawn Fidler, Jackson, Mich., traffic control devices, $195.

David R. Mauk, Archbold, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $537, license suspended one year, driver’s intervention program, community service, no violations of law for two years.

Thomas M. Tanner, Delta, theft, $322, $535 restitution, 10 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Wauseon House Co. LLC, Wauseon, vs. John and Tammy Fately, Wauseon, $3,114.65.

Country View LLC, Wauseon, vs. Catherine M. Royal, Wauseon, $1,236.94.

Fairview Apartments LLC, Wauseon, vs. William Wehby and Carly Mienzenger, Wauseon, $1,900.17.

Apartmentsfayette.com LLC, Wauseon, vs. Charles Coffelt, Wauseon, and Brittany Coffelt, Napoleon, $2,379.63.

Henry County Hospital Inc., Napoleon, vs. Billy A. Rowe, Archbold, $1,171.13.

Henry County Hospital Inc., Napoleon, vs. Cara St. John, Wauseon, $1,697.84.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Lee E. Rabe, Wauseon, $2,341.72.

Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Annette M. Nunez-Sierra, Wauseon, $3,351.51.

Ironwood Village LLC, Wauseon, vs. Adam Petty, Wauseon, $1,494.79.

Marriage Licenses

Mason C. Kasefang, 22, Metamora, unemployed, and Maja S. Van Polen, 25, Metamora, flight attendant.

Real Estate Transfers

Scott A, Gibbs, successor trustee, to Ryan Pilliod, 110 Harrison Ave., Swanton, $105,000.

Dennis A. Dunlap to Daniel A. and Dimare Dunlap, 325 W. Oak St., 226 N. Brunell St., Wauseon, $38,000.

Mockensturm Management Ltd. to Robert Jeffries Jr. and Norma T. Holliker-Jeffries, 213 Franklin St., Swanton, $95,000.

Michael L. Degler to U.S. Bank National Association, 445 Windisch St., Wauseon, $21,280.

Marcy J. Keefer, trustee, and Todd Keefer Custom Cabinetry Inc. to Joshua A. Miller, 113 Peachtree Lane, Swanton, $275,000.

Linda Reitzel, successor trustee, and Kenneth L., trustee, to Rodney Kinsman, 3571 County Road 24, Archbold, $230,000.

Christopher R. and Deborah Taylor to Jeremiah C. and Jessica Taylor, 4635 County Road C, Delta, $110,000.

Van H. Husted III, successor trustee, to Brandon and Alyssa Walberg, 118 St. Richard’s Court, Swanton, $130,000.

Ashlie L. and Patricia A. Agsten to David Patterson, 420 W. Main St., Delta, $127,000.

NRI Real Estate Holding Inc. to Hazel Enterprises LLC, 2159 Redbud Lane, Delta, $140,000.