Hearings set in arson case

Four juveniles charged last month in connection with a Wauseon fire deemed arson face hearings next week.

Fulton County Juvenile Court has scheduled a hearing for George VanHoy, 15, on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.; for Kaidan Saxton, 16, on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.; for Randy Kudlica, 15, on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.; and for Even Rose, 15, on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

All were charged with one count each of arson and burglary for a Jan. 12 fire at a vacant structure at 559 N. Shoop Ave. that caused $20,000 damage. A state fire marshal ruled the blaze, which worked its way up an interior plywood wall and reached the roof, had been deliberately set.

The building, behind Los Mariachis restaurant, formerly housed the Harmon Sign Co. but has remained unused since the 1980s.