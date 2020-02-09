4-H contest for dairy goat slated

Any 2020 Fulton County 4-H member taking a 4-H Market Goat Project for the first time can win a free dairy market goat, LaMancha wether – castrated male.

Contestants must complete an essay, “Why I want to take a market goat to the Fulton County Fair, and how I plan to care for my market goat,” and follow the contest submission guidelines.

Applicants must be enrolled in a Fulton County 4-H Club, and in a 4-H goat project for the first time. They cannot have been previously enrolled in a market goat project, and cannot have previously shown a market goat at the Fulton County Junior Fair. The selected winner must be present at time of pick-up, is required to participate in the Goat Skillathon on Saturday, Aug. 15, and is required to exhibit the goat at the Fulton County Junior Fair.

The essay contest guidelines and more information are available at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office or at www.fulton.osu.edu. Essays are due March 1 to the Extension Office.