PUCO wants public comment

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has issued for public comment proposed changes to its administrative rules that govern electric interconnection services and standards. Comments are due no later than March 13, and reply comments are due April 3.

As part of its regular five-year review, PUCO issued proposed rules for public comment. In addition to proposed rule changes, the commission is seeking feedback on specific questions related to adopting technical engineering standards for interconnecting distributed energy resources, the scope of PUCO jurisdiction, and the interconnection application process.

The Commission is seeking comments on the proposed changes to Ohio Administrative Code 4901:1-22 from interested parties and the public, who can provide comment on the “Contact Us” section on the PUCO website. Correspondences should reference case numbers 18-884-EL-ORD.

A copy of the finding and order, draft rules, and questions are available at www.PUCO.ohio.gov. Click on the link to the Docketing Information System and enter the case number 18-884-EL-ORD.