Wildlife conference at OSU in March

Go undercover into a secretive world at the 36th annual Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference on Wednesday, March 4 in Columbus, and learn more about unnoticed and misunderstood wildlife in the Buckeye State.

Sponsored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife, registration is open to the public for the event at the Ohio Union, 1739 N. High St., Ohio State University campus.

“The Division of Wildlife is excited to welcome researchers, wildlife professionals, educators, and wildlife enthusiasts back to the Ohio Union for another informative and entertaining Wildlife Diversity Conference,” Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “I would like to thank all the presenters and attendees for taking a vested interest in Ohio’s amazing wildlife, as well as their continued support and dedication to helping native species thrive in the Buckeye State.”

Representatives from a multitude of conservation and natural resource organizations, including ODNR, will offer displays and be available to answer questions. The keynote speaker is Jim McCormac, an Ohio author and photographer, who will present “Mysterious Moths: The Darker Side of Butterflies.”

Doors open at 8 a.m. The event is 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The cost is $25 if registered by March 1, with the option for lunch; the cost is $35 after March 1 and at the door. The student rate is $10.

Pre-registration is encouraged, and can be completed at wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-945-3543.