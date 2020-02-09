County Spelling Bee winners announced

An audience of over 200 people packed the annual Fulton County Spelling Bee on Feb. 4 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold.

Thirty-eight students in grades 4-8 from the Archbold, Evergreen, Fayette, Pike-Delta-York, Pettisville, Evergreen, Swanton, and Wauseon school districts and Holy Trinity Catholic schools participated. The spelling words – such as “tapioca,” “corgi,” and ” fallacy,” were called out by Archbold Elementary School Principal Dorothy Lambert.

The top three finishers for each grade were awarded plaques, and all participants received ribbons and certificates. The top five winning students will proceed to The Blade Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee on March 14, at 10 a.m., at Owens Community College in Perrysburg.

The champions were: Grade 4, Katelyn Liechty, Archbold Elementary School; Grade 5, Ryan Bishop, Pettisville Elementary School; Grade 6, Emma Krukowski, Archbold Middle School; Grade 7, Jordan Bailey, Swanton Middle School; Grade 8, Maria Shema, Wauseon Middle School.

Placers included:

Second place – Grade 4, Alex Boothby, Evergreen; Grade 5, Mia Barajas, Wauseon; Grade 6, JT Barkhimer, Delta; Grade 7, Hannah Damaske, Evergreen; Grade 8, Kyle Hageman, Archbold.

Third place – Grade 4, Hannah Tedrow, Delta; Grade 5, Blaney Huffman, Archbold; Grade 6, Lauren Bettinger, Swanton; Grade 7, Emily VanDenBerghe, Pettisville; Grade 8, Sam Pace, Delta.

The spelling bee was sponsored by Farmers and Merchants State Bank. The event was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, NwOESC education consultant.