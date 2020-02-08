Congressional art competition begins

Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta has announced details for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

High school students who live or attend school in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to submit a piece of art for this year’s competition. All artwork will be displayed at Owens Community College in Perrysburg, Ohio. The deadline for submission is Tuesday, March 3.

The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., for one year, and three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in Latta’s three district offices.

Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes:

• Paintings – oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

• Drawings – pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers

• Two dimensional collages

• Prints – lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

• Mixed media – use of more than two mediums, such as pencil, ink, etc.

• Computer-Generated Art

• Photography

All entries must meet the following criteria: the submission must be two dimensional; if selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, D.C., framed; the submission must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and four inches deep, including the frame; it must have a wire attached to the back suitable for hanging on a wall; the submission must not weigh more than 15 pounds; it must be original in concept, design, and execution, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed. Work entered must be in the original medium; that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing. Framing rules apply only to the winning artwork.

Submissions can be dropped off at: 1045 N. Main St. Suite 6, Bowling Green; 101 Clinton St. Suite 1200, Defiance; 318 Dorney Plaza Room 302, Findlay.

Fifth District staff is available to pick up artwork from students. To obtain an entry form or further information, or to arrange a pick-up time, contact the Findlay office at 419-422-7791. For more information, visit Latta’s website.

The competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.