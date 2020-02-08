ODE debuts #CareerTechOhio

The amount of skill on display and promise of future opportunities coming from students participating in Ohio’s career-technical education programs has been prolific. So the Ohio Department of Education has launched the #CareerTechOhio campaign on Twitter and Instagram.

#CareerTechOhio offers educators, students, industry professionals, parents, and everyone in-between the opportunity to highlight the difference career-technical education programs make for Ohio’s future — all under one, unified hashtag. #CareerTechOhio brings Ohioans into the experience of these programs, allowing those in the classroom, in the field or in the workplace to capture inspiring moments and broadcast them across Ohio.

Share a photo or video and tell us what’s happening using #CareerTechOhio on Twitter and Instagram. Be sure to tag the school and district, as well as @OHEducation in the post. ODE will share the best with a statewide and beyond audience of followers.