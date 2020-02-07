Distinguished Swanton alumni recognized

A pair of Swanton graduates who have excelled following high school were honored Friday, Jan. 31 for their accomplishments.

Tamara Bloom George and Lila Snyde were inducted into the Swanton Local Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame on Friday. There was a luncheon and small ceremony at the high school, followed by a talk with students. They were recognized at the varsity basketball game later in the evening.

Tamara Bloom George is a 1958 graduate of Swanton High School who holds a doctorate in nursing from Wayne State University.

George is currently serving as an adjunct professor at Grand Valley State University, where she teaches courses in the ethics of nursing and the pediatric nursing practicum.

During her career, George has served as an instructor, a researcher, head nurse, staff nurse, and lecturer. Additionally, she has won numerous awards, grants, and honors, and has published dozens of articles in multiple medical publications including Archives of Psychiatric Nursing, Journal of Transcultural Nursing, and Social Science and Medicine.

Her advice included telling students not to shy away from challenges, to follow their passion, and to take the opportunity to get involved in school.

Lila Snyder is a 1990 graduate of Swanton High School who holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Snyder currently serves as Executive Vice President and President, Commerce Services, at Pitney Bowes, where she is responsible for the company’s overall e-commerce business and strategy. This is a $1.5 billion a year operation.

While working as a PhD student, Snyder conducted research in tissue engineering and designed an implant that is capable of regenerating peripheral nerves after paralyzing injuries. Snyder has been published in peer-reviewed journals, including Journal of Neuroscience Research, Journal of Comparative Neurology, and Journal of Biomedical Materials Research.

Her advice was to see challenges as opportunities, and to find your passion and find a way to make it your career.

Tamara Bloom George, left, and Lila Synder, the newest inductees in the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame were honored at a luncheon Friday at Swanton High School. Photos by Betty Jo Sadowski