One dead following Turnpike crash

A Wisconsin woman is dead following a crash on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

At 4:40 p.m., troopers from the Swanton Post were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 80/90 in Pike Township at Milepost 36.4, near the City of Wauseon.

It was reported that a passenger car was traveling westbound and left the south edge of the roadway striking a guardrail end and came to rest in the eastbound lanes. Upon first responder’s arrival, the passenger was unresponsive with no signs of life.

The deceased passenger was identified as Bailey Weber, 28, of Amery, Wisconsin. Weber was transported to the Fulton County Health Center.

The driver 24-year-old Agustin Ferrer of New Richmond, Wisconsin. He was injured in the crash and transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

Illegal drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.