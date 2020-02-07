Delta woman sentenced for drugs

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Annita Schroeder, 24, of Delta, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She possessed methamphetamine.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; stay out of bars; not consume or possess alcohol; successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court program; successfully complete inpatient drug treatment with Serenity Haven, and all recommended aftercare; be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until a bed is available at Serenity Haven; and serve 96 days in CCNO, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Bobbie J. Spilker, 42, of Defiance previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. She possessed fentanyl.

She was sentenced to 11 months in prison, and ordered to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees.

Josephine, Dudderar, 37, of Oregon, Ohio, pleaded guilty to theft and attempted forgery. She stole coins and attempted to forge her name on a check.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $500 fine; have no contact with the victims; pay $2,850 restitution; be assessed by A Renewed Mind, and complete any recommended treatment; and serve four days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in CCNO for each count, to be served consecutively, for a total of 360 days.