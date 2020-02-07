May opening announced for treehouse village in Swanton

The Cannaley Treehouse Village will open in mid-May, according to Metroparks Toledo.

It is located in the Beach Ridge Area of Oak Openings Preserve, just south of Airport Highway in Swanton. It will feature a six-person treehouse, a four-person treehouse, a pair of two-person treehouses, three tent/hammock platforms, a common treehouse with seating for up to 49 people, a crow’s nest, and a canopy walk.

The four common treehouses and tent platforms will be available to rent for overnight stays.

The treehouses will be available for rental beginning in the summer. Due to great interest, a raffle will be used for the initial reservations.

Anyone interested in renting a treehouse or tent platform can enter the raffle through Feb. 29. Look for the link on the home page at metroparkstoledo.com. Names will be drawn in March. Those selected will have an opportunity to make reservations for a one- or two-night stay on available dates between July 1, 2020 and the end of 2021.

Treehouses will be available to rent through the Metroparks standard reservation system beginning this July.

Guests at the Treehouse Village will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience, down to the smallest detail. Some of those details are being hammered out — literally — 10 miles away in the historic Isaac Ludwig Mill at Providence Metropark.

That’s where volunteer blacksmith Carolyn Powers is forging and welding door, drawer and cabinet hardware to fit the theme of each treehouse. Handles and pulls in shapes such as bicycle chains, leaves, snakes, tree branches and rope will be among the custom touches that make each treehouse unique.

“No two pieces are identical,” said Powers, a lieutenant with the Ohio Department of Corrections, who has spent up to three hours crafting one piece.

Other volunteers have contributed to the project by making signs and helping to re-purpose wood from a barn they helped demolished.

Metroparks Toledo also has announced names for each of the treehouses and tent platforms. They are Flatwood Commons, The Dragline, The Nest, The Hub, The Stable, The Perch, The Drey and The Lair.