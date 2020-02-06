New member appointed to NwOESC Board

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board appointed a new member at its Jan. 27 meeting and three others also took the oath of office.

Ross Stambaugh was appointed as governing board member to fill the term of office for District 3. The term ends Dec. 31, 2021 and the position was formerly held by Sandy Friess.

-The Treasurer administered the oath of office to Jim George, Lori Weber, Deborah Gerken, and Stambaugh.

At the organizational meeting, Nona Rupp was elected board president and Ron Crawford vice-president.

They also scheduled meeting dates for the rest of the year. The Board will meet the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., expect in April when it is the fourth Wednesday and in December when it will be the third Tuesday.

At the regular meeting, Director of Special Education Jill Gilliland reported on the NWOESC Work Transition program at Four County Career Center. Caitlyn Pavel and Adrian Whitney compiled a packet of information to share with potential new students, families, and educators to help them in the decision making process.

Gilliland shared that supervisors continue to work through staffing changes. Due to increasing enrollment at the IEC, they have hired an additional intervention specialist, Cady Hoellrich. There are currently 78 students enrolled at the IEC. There has been an increase in enrollment in the elementary grades over the past few years.

Superintendent Kerri Weir shared she will begin to explore options for certified water operator services at the Independence Education Campus for the future to stay in compliance with EPA requirements.

Weir also reported an annual update meeting was held with Jose Salinas, director of the Ohio Migrant Education Council (OMEC). NwOESC continues to serve as the fiscal agent for OMEC, which oversees regional migrant programming across the state. Nationally, approximately 94,000 migrant children participated in summer educational programming in 2016-17. Data indicates that roughly 1,200 students participated in Ohio programs.

Salinas and his staff ensure programs are in place to identify, serve and support migrant students regardless of their diverse backgrounds and needs. He has developed very strong connections with the Ohio Department of Education Office of Federal Programs staff and is a valuable resource to others in the state and nation.

The Board accepted the quote on behalf of the Ohio Migrant Education Center as fiscal agent for Voice Over IP (VOIP) Services and hardware for a five year period. All payments are to be made with Title I-C migrant grant funds beginning in fiscal year 2020.

In personnel matters, the board approved the retirement of Stuart Schnitkey, building maintenance tech, effective June 30; and the resignations of Amy Bressler, paraprofessional, effective Jan. 30; Meredith Grime, paraprofessional, Jan. 31; Teresa Hansen-Smith, paraprofessional, effective Jan. 17; Andrea Valdez, paraprofessional, effective Jan. 27; and Kelly Wasnich, paraprofessional, effective Jan. 14

Contracts approved include Cadalynn Hoellrich, certified limited contract; Sara Lawniczak and Kelly Wasnich, classified limited contracts; and various substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.

Late in the meeting, the Board entered into executive session for the purpose of investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or student. No action was taken.

The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold.