Council approves beautification fundraiser

Wauseon City Council gave the green light Monday for a beautification fundraiser that will result in 57 painted downtown light poles.

In a Building and Grounds Committee report, Councilor Harold Stickley laid out a plan by the Wauseon Beautification Team to allow businesses, churches, organizations, and individuals to adopt a light pole and paint it during the project on April 25. He said the city will supply the paint and participants will provide tarps, paintbrushes, and step stools or small ladders to complete the work.

Businesses, churches, and organizations can adopt a light pole for a minimum of $150, and individuals for a minimum of $25.

Vic Cales of the beautification team, who attended the Council meeting, said there is no limit to the number of participants forming a team to adopt a pole. “It might be moral support, where people are having fun – just 10 or 12 people around a pole,” he said. “If we had that many participants, that would be excellent to see our community down there.”

Cale said all proceeds will be used toward the further beautification of Wauseon.

Stickley said all participants will be asked to sign a waiver before the project which absolves the city of any liability. They will be served food after the event.

The rain date will be May 9.

At the meeting’s outset, Mayor Kathy Huner swore in Patrick Griggs as the city’s newest City Council member. Griggs replaces Rick Frey, who resigned his seat after being elected a Clinton Township trustee in the November 2019 election. Griggs will serve out the term, which expires in 2021.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said the department will meet with Clinton Township trustees Feb. 12 to discuss their contract.

• Assistant Police Chief John Roof reported that the department received a federal Justice Assistance Grant for $9,531 to place 14 new laptops in city police cruisers. The remaining $3,000 cost will be paid through the department’s capital fund.

Roof said the four juveniles charged with the arson fire at 559 N. Shoop Ave. on Jan. are currently being processed through the Fulton County Juvenile Court system.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said bids for a South Shoop Avenue water line project will open Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. He said he’s unsure of the number of bidders anticipated.

He said he met with county health department representatives to discuss options for operating the snack shack at the community pool during the coming season.

Torbet said his department also met with Arcadis, a consultancy firm, regarding an erosion project on a city detention pond on Enterprise Avenue.

And he said rooftop HVAC units were ordered for installation on the city municipal building at 230 Clinton St. Torbet said the the units will upgrade the building’s HVAC system and computer controlled thermostats. He said the city purchased them for under $100,000, about $25,000 less than the projected cost.

• Finance director Jamie Giguere said the city’s January income tax revenue was up 5.7% over the same period last year. The city struggled with decreased income tax revenue over much of 2019.

“That is good news,” Mayor Kathy Huner responded.

Council members on Monday also passed the second reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 1144 of the city’s codified ordinances to read “Administrator means the Code Administrator or Director of Public Service.”

In other business, Council held its annual joint meeting with Clinton Township trustees, during which the parties appointed newly-elected trustee Rick Frey to fill the unexpired term of Dave Murry on the Wauseon Union Cemetery Board, expiring Jan. 1, 2021.

The council also approved a motion to accept Huner’s appointment of Kurt Hoffman to the city Planning Commission.

Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner swore in Patrick Griggs as the newest City Council member at Monday’s meeting. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_griggs-swearing-in.jpg Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner swore in Patrick Griggs as the newest City Council member at Monday’s meeting. David J. Coehrs | Fulton County Expositor

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.