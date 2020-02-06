COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Michael A. Westmeyer, Swanton, vs. Andrea M. Westmeyer, Swanton, termination of marriage without children.

Jordin D. Sovine, Archbold, vs. Robert D. Sovine, Stryker, termination of marriage with children.

Twin Cities Lawn & Landscape, Archbold, vs. Flashover Maintenance LLC, Lima, Ohio, other civil.

Kristie L. Weiss, Swanton, vs. Darin P. Weiss, Swanton, dissolution of marriage with children.

Western District Court

Gudberto Mendoza De Leon, Archbold, speed, $140.

Lonnie G. Couts, Napoleon, speed, $140.

Dangelo L. Foreman, Stryker, telecommunications harassment, $274 plus costs, no contact with victim, no violations of law for two years.

Zachary S. McCauge, Defiance, domestic violence, $356, 180 days reportable probation, 15 hours community service, no violations of law for two years.

Randy L. Sente, starting and backing, hit-skip,$301.

Craig A. Adkins, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $183 plus costs, three days jail with credit for time served.

John R. Crawford, Morenci, Mich., no driver’s license, $259.

Warren G. Edwards, Pioneer, Ohio, safety belt, $86.

Madonna J. Millard, Archbold, obstructing official business, $198, 10 hours community service, no violations of law for 180 days.

Maria Guzman, Archbold, traffic control device, $288.

Jesus C. Meza, Napoleon, no driver’s license, assured clear distance, $311.

Crystal L. Farbrother, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $67.

Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Jordan Velez, Archbold,$3,832.06.

Galaxy International Purchasing, Cincinnati, Ohio, vs. James Hernandez, Archbold, $1,277.25.

Collins Asset Group LLC, Austin, Texas, vs. Heather Snyder, Adrian, Mich., $4,779.

Henry County Bank, Napoleon, vs. Shayla M. Gates and Mindy M. Hiltman, Wauseon, $,7,031.10.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Ryan Gleckler, Leipsic, Ohio, $8,837.53.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. James and Danielle L. Wilson, Archbold, $3,905.29.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Charles J. and Angela Clendenin, Archbold, $3,010.36.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Halie M. McKenzie, Wauseon, $1,127.48.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Scott M. Price, Fayette, $551.87.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Maria Guerrero, Wauseon, $3,230.77.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Ray D. Kope Jr., Fayette, $1,350.65.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Travis A. Kessler, Morenci, Mich., $1,299.50.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Regina Aube, Morenci, Mich., $471.95.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jacob L. Finney, Wauseon, $395.95.

Rupp Furniture Co., Archbold, vs. Nancy Snyder, Bryan, $11,356.

Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Gregory T. Mull, Wauseon, $1,891.93.

Ironwood Village LLC, Wauseon, vs. Matthew Skinner, Defiance, $709.73.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Mallory Myers-Blumerick and Zackary Blumerick, Morenci, Mich., $172.

State Bank and Trust Co., Defiance, vs. Christine L. Adams, Goshen, Ind., $472.32.

Marriage Licenses

Dalton L. Goeltzenleuchter, 26, Lyons, farmer, and Sierra E. Harris, 24, Lyons, dialysis technician.

Real Estate Transfers

Thomas M. Sr. and Laura A. Villagomez to Kenneth T. and Tamara L. Schwartz, 3840 Birdsong Lane, Swanton, $222,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Castle 2020 LLC, 420 Ottokee St., Wauseon, $6,400.

Bryan G. Pressnel to James and Patsy Groeneweg, 420 Indian Road, Wauseon, $63,434.

Kevin A. York and Breeann Gobrogge to Benjamin S. Parker and Janie L. Starcher, 9294 County Road L, Delta, $149,000.

Lindsay A. Swank to Nicholas T. Eisel and Kathryn N. Tucker, 110 Parkside Drive, Swanton, $113,000.

Jerry A. Borton and Gene W. Borton to Brett P. Wyse and Laurie A. Wyse, County Road K, Wauseon, $790,000.

Nicholas E. and Amanda Siewertsen to Juan P. Gutierrez Villagomez, 207 Monroe St., Delta, $101,000.

Phillip S. Bernath to Cyle and Haley Miller, 312 W. Main St., Delta, $75,000.