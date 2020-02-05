Wauseon library offers Feb. programs

The Wauseon Public Library has announced several programs for the month of February.

Come and create a Puzzle Piece Valentine Heart, Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Open to all ages.

There will be a Harry Potter Escape Room on Monday, Feb. 10 from 4-7 p.m. Call Andrea at 419-335-6626 for more information and to sign up.

An evening exploring the world through VR/AR Glasses will be offered Monday Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. for teens.

Those interested can join the Cookbook Club on Monday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Don’t forget to pick up your copy of “Wanda Brunsetter’s Amish Cooking Class Cookbook” for recipe ideas. Call Andrea at 419-335-6626 for more information.

Jeff Wiener and Kim Baker will present an informative program “Life Insurance in Retirement Planning” on Tuesday Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

The Mystery Book Discussion Group will be reviewing the book, ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter” by Karen Dionne on Tuesday Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Call Connie at 419-335-6626 for more information.

Don’t forget to stop in and see what else is happening such as: Quarterly Calendar Challenge, card making classes, adult craft nights, Children’s Reader’s Theater and more.

Mobile hotspots are still available. Due to increased request, the library are making more available for loan. Call or stop by for borrowing policy. For more information, questions or suggestions, call the library at 419-335-6626.

Updates are available at wauseonlibrary.org and the library Facebook page.