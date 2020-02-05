FFA clubs hold speech contest

Fulton County FFA chapters released the results of the Public Speaking Career Development event held last week.

The series of public speaking contests is designed to develop leadership and the ability to appear before groups. Contestants are judged on voice, personal appearance, and fluency.

The winners were:

Creed Contest – Kyle Feeback, Evergreen, first place; Savannah Schaller, Delta, second place; Justin VanDenBerghe, Pettisville, third place.

Beginning Prepared Contest – Clara Damman, Pettisville, first place; Ashley Creps, Delta, second place; Emma Salmi, Pettisville, third place.

Advanced Prepared Contest – Ava Hoylman, Pettisville, first place; Weston Ruffer, Archbold, second place.

Extemporaneous Contest – Elizabeth Mignin, Archbold, first place; Miah Beauregard, Fayette, second place; Kearsten Zuver, Pettisville, third place.

The top two in each contest will compete at the district contest, Feb. 10, at Pettisville High School.