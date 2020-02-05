Archbold kindergarten registration set

Archbold Area Schools will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year from Feb. 18-20.

Registration is for children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 1. Parents are asked to bring to the elementary school office the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residency – a utility bill or rental/lease agreement – and custody papers if applicable.

The children don’t have to be present for registration. An appointment will be made to screen the child March 23-24.

Online registration forms will be available beginning Feb. 14; however, it’s still required to come to the elementary school to register, and an email address and online password will be needed.

For more information, or if registration is not possible during the timeframe given, call 419-446-2727.

Current kindergarten students will not have school March 23-24.